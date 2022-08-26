UK university blasted for allowing student to complete PhD documenting child porn experience

(The Christian Institute) — The University of Manchester has been criticized for allowing a student to complete a PhD documenting his sexual gratification from reading erotic comics involving children.

Karl Andersson wanted to research Japanese “shota” comics, which depict adolescent or prepubescent boys in a sexually suggestive manner.

He said he wanted to find out how people “experience sexual pleasure when reading shota,” and the now-published research documents his own experiences of masturbating to pictures of young boys.

