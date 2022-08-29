Christian radio listeners respond to Gospel amid Belarusian president’s threat of nuclear war

Belarus (Mission Network News) — Tensions heighten in the Ukraine war as Russian ally Belarus says its warplanes can now carry nukes.

On Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke against a general threat from Western forces:

“Everything was ready (referring to modifications made to Belarusian warplanes to carry nuclear weapons). It’s not a good idea to escalate things with Belarus because that would be an escalation with the Union State (of Russia and Belarus), which has nuclear weapons. If they start to create problems … the response will be immediate.”

To calm fears, believers in Belarus spread peace-filled messaging on radio airwaves.

