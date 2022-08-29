Pastor chooses to return to Ukraine to serve Body of Christ despite invasion

Ukraine(Mission Network News)— God often builds His Church through the hardest circumstances. In Ukraine, one pastor and his family fled from the Russian invasion, taking refuge in Bulgaria.
Eric Mock with the Slavic Gospel Association says, “He has several kids of his own but many more that he’s adopted. There are 11 children in his family. While he was in Bulgaria, neighbors contacted him to let them know that several rockets hit his home. This home for him and his loving kids has been destroyed.”
The pastor continued to minister to Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria. He found himself at a crossroads, with a chance to emigrate to the U.S. or to move to Latvia.
