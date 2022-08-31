Lethal persecution on the rise in Nigeria

Nigeria (Mission Network News) — Violent persecution is casting a bloody shadow across Nigeria, and Christians and other religious minorities are suffering brutal consequences.

It’s no secret that persecution has been on the rise in Nigeria over the last few years. At the halfway point of 2022, there had already been 23 attacks on churches. That number is more than half of the 31 attacks in 2021, and already higher than the 18 attacks in 2020.

And there’s no sign that the onslaught will slow. In early August, over 20 Christians were killed in the Tariba state region alone. A lawyer was shot in his home. A university student was kidnapped and may be forced into marriage.

