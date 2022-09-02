Australian woman sues over irreversible ‘transgender’ surgery

(The Christian Institute)— An Australian woman has launched legal action after she underwent drastic surgery to appear like a man.
Jay Langadinos from Sydney started taking cross-sex hormones when she was 19-years-old. At 22, she had surgery to remove her womb, only seven months after undergoing a double mastectomy.
Langadinos, who has now returned to living as a woman, is suing psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Toohey for setting her on the medical pathway when he was aware of her history of “significant social phobia and depression.”
