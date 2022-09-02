Australian woman sues over irreversible ‘transgender’ surgery

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Sasint/Pixabay

(The Christian Institute) An Australian woman has launched legal action after she underwent drastic surgery to appear like a man.

Jay Langadinos from Sydney started taking cross-sex hormones when she was 19-years-old. At 22, she had surgery to remove her womb, only seven months after undergoing a double mastectomy.

Langadinos, who has now returned to living as a woman, is suing psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Toohey for setting her on the medical pathway when he was aware of her history of “significant social phobia and depression.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Australian woman sues over irreversible ‘transgender’ surgery added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →