Baby born week before Britain’s abortion limit, who survived rare infection, turns 1 year old

(The Christian Institute) — A baby born a week before Britain’s abortion limit has celebrated his first birthday after doctors said he was unlikely to survive complications following birth.

Mother Kenidee Brownbill gave birth to Mason at 23 weeks and weighing only 1lb 6oz (610g). At 12 days old he underwent surgery for the rare infection necrotizing enterocolitis. Two months later, his left leg had to be amputated after it lost circulation.

But Mason was discharged from hospital in December 2021, and is reported to be improving and slowly being weaned off oxygen.

