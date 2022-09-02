Teacher receives $95k payout after being suspended for using ‘transgender’ student’s birth name

(The Christian Institute) — A Christian teacher in the US has received a $95,000 settlement after she was suspended for failing to use a transgender student’s preferred name.

Pamela Ricard, a math teacher from Kansas, was told she must use the student’s original — legal — name when speaking to the parents, while using the new, preferred name and pronouns in the classroom.

She was reprimanded by the school and received a 3-day suspension after she used the child’s legal name in class, which led her to sue the county’s school district.

Continue reading this story >>