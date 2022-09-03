Laos believers lose homes due to their faith

Laos(Mission Network News) — In the landlocked, Southeast Asian country of Laos, Christians risk much to follow Jesus.
Joe Handley of Asian Access says dozens of Christian leaders have seen their homes and churches torn down.
“I know some people that had to completely abandon the town they’re in and go to some nearby city or nearby area, or even into the forest, just to rebuild their lives. Others have spent time in prison for what they’ve done, and eventually get let out. And they go right back to business as usual, starting the church again.”
