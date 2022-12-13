Why are Syrian Refugees Leaving Turkey?

By on No Comment

12/13/2022 Syria (International Christian Concern) – Over half a million refugees have left Turkey, and there are mixed thoughts on the mass exodus. Turkey is making claims that the reason for this is because they have established “safe zones” in northern Syria and refugees are voluntarily returning, while other reports are claiming many cases of forced deportation for political reasons.

According to Al-Monitor “The future of Syrian refugees… seems to be reliant on two plans. The first is mainly a project allowing ‘the voluntary return of 1 million Syrian refugees to their country.’” The second involves forced deportations, “In an October report, Human Rights Watch said that Turkey arrested and deported hundreds of Syrian refugees this year, mainly men and boys who were arbitrarily detained and forced to return to northern Syria.” Turkey has a history of persecuting minority groups, and Syrian Refugees and Christian minorities fall into this category. With those being deported to northern Syria, others are voluntarily leaving because Turkey is making it increasingly uncomfortable and harder for them. Some Refugees are reporting events of violence and harassment, and many are seeing police force and officials threaten those who do not leave voluntarily.

Northern Syria has a large population of PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) members, which Turkey does not have good relations with. Officials in Ankara have threatened to ethnically cleanse more Kurdish areas and other minority groups along the border, which includes Arabs, and Christians. ICC covers many of these discriminatory events in Turkey, and a theme of minority and Christian persecution runs rampant through all their human rights issues.

For interviews, please contact: press@persecution.org. 

The post Why are Syrian Refugees Leaving Turkey? appeared first on International Christian Concern.


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Why are Syrian Refugees Leaving Turkey? added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →