Iranian Pastor Released from Prison Following International Outcry 

By on No Comment

11/8/2024 Iran (International Christian Concern) — After serving more than one year of his 10-year prison sentence, an Armenian-Iranian pastor recently gained freedom from Tehran’s Evin Prison following public outcry.

Pastor Anooshavan Avedian, imprisoned on Sept. 18, 2023, was acquitted of his crimes and released on Sept. 24, 2024. Before his release, International Christian Concern, The Voice of the Martyrs, Open Doors, Middle East Concern, Article 18, and Barnabas Aid raised concerns about his case and called for his release.

Avedian was arrested on Aug. 21, 2020, after roughly 30 Iranian authorities invaded his home, where a group of Christians were praying and learning about Jesus. Authorities took everyone’s Bibles and phones and forced them to share the passwords for their devices.  

Authorities charged Avedian with “establishing and leading an illegal group with the aim of disrupting the security of the country through educational and propaganda activities contrary to, and disturbing the holy religion of Islam, through the dissemination of false claims.”

Iran is governed by Sharia law and uses the death penalty for those who insult the Prophet Muhammad. The U.S. Secretary of State has designated Iran as a Country of Particular Concern for its extreme abuses of religious freedom. Authorities target Christians, especially Muslims who illegally convert to Christianity. 

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), those who convert are often coerced into abstaining from practicing their faith. 

“Christian converts from Islam reported being detained and forced to sign commitments to refrain from further Christian activities or ordered to attend Islamic re-education sessions,” USCIRF reported in 2023. 

  • Connect with Christian News

To read more news stories, visit the ICC Newsroom. For interviews, please email press@persecution.org. 

The post Iranian Pastor Released from Prison Following International Outcry  appeared first on International Christian Concern.


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed. May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Iranian Pastor Released from Prison Following International Outcry  added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →