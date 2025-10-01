ICC Board Names Shawn Wright as Next President   

10/1/2025 Washington, D.C. – The Board of Directors of International Christian Concern (ICC) has named Shawn Wright the organization’s next president. Wright was selected among candidates when longtime leader Jeff King announced his retirement after building and leading the ministry for more than two decades.

Wright will take the helm of the global ministry based in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 31.

“Jeff’s retirement marks the culmination of many years of faithful service,” said ICC Board chair Ed Wormald. “He has poured his heart into building ICC into a respected and impactful ministry. Under Jeff’s leadership, countless oppressed believers have been seen, supported, and strengthened. ICC’s board, staff, and global partners are deeply grateful for his years dedicated to serving and growing God’s kingdom.”

As the third president in ICC’s 30-year history, Wright will lead at a pivotal and challenging time. Christian persecution worsens in a growing number of regions. Wright brings more than 15 years of dedicated leadership experience in international ministry, humanitarian support, and fundraising. He most recently served as president of PAK7 US, Inc., a Christian media ministry that enables young Pakistani Christians to share the love of Jesus with their nation through exceptional television, social media, and capacity-building efforts.

Wright also served as East regional director of Elam Ministries, dedicated to helping oppressed Christians in the Iran region.

“We are excited for the leadership experience and unique gifting that Shawn brings to ICC,” noted Wormald. “We were impressed with his vision to counter persecution and continue to be a respected voice advocating for them. The ministry will be in capable hands during this transition as we shine the light of Christ through our comprehensive efforts.”

Wright is a U.S. Air Force veteran and earned an MBA and bachelor’s degree in management studies from the University of Maryland Global Campus. In addition to his ministry work, he was in executive leadership at Growing Leaders, a global nonprofit based in Georgia, and director of sales and regional account executive for TRIOSE, INC.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“I am humbled to follow in Jeff’s footsteps and honored by the trust placed in me by the Board,” said Wright. “ICC has built an extraordinary legacy of aid and advocacy for the persecuted Church. I look forward to working with this talented and dedicated team to provide the necessary resources while coming alongside the persecuted in big and small ways.”

ICC has over 50 full-time and part-time global staff members, as well as ongoing projects in 47 countries. The ministry takes a three-pronged approach of assistance, advocacy, and awareness. Its signature aid work includes emergency relief, gospel outreach, Christian-based educational programs and schools, small business support, and more. Staff members write daily news briefs about persecution, and ICC Fellows author in-depth reports that are shared with policymakers on Capitol Hill. ICC’s signature report is the comprehensive annual Global Persecution Index that highlights persecution around the world.

ICC was founded by Steve Snyder, who began serving the persecuted church in 1986 when he assumed the presidency of CSI-USA (Christian Solidarity International, USA Division). In 1995, ICC became an offshoot of CSI as an independent organization. Snyder passed away suddenly in 2002 and was succeeded by King, who joined ICC from the banking industry and had 11 years with Campus Crusade for Christ (Cru).

“Leading ICC has been the honor of a lifetime,” said King. “I have witnessed firsthand the courage of persecuted believers and the incredible generosity of those who stand with them. ICC’s mission has never been about one person—it’s about a global movement of Christians who refuse to let their brothers and sisters suffer in silence. I could not be more excited for Shawn to step into this role and lead ICC into its next season.”

To read more news stories, visit the ICC Newsroom. For interviews, please email press@persecution.org. To support ICC’s work around the world, please give to our Where Most Needed Fund.

The post ICC Board Names Shawn Wright as Next President first appeared on International Christian Concern.