Ministry Voice: ICC Among Most Trusted Nonprofits 

International Christian Concern (ICC) was one of 72 nonprofits out of 1.5 million to earn the notable 2025 Most Trusted Nonprofit Award by Ministry Voice.

Ministry Voice, which equips churches and Christian nonprofits with communication tools, training, and resources, reviewed ICC’s financial records, vision statement, and results.

“The Most Trusted Nonprofit Award is predicated on extensive research conducted by ten distinguished nonprofit oversight bodies, further enriched by insights from impartial consultants, all leading to a roster of impeccable ministries,” Ministry Voice said in its announcement. “Each nonprofit making the grade has satisfied extensive and diverse performance and transparency standards, scrutinizing every facet of their operations, mission, and public perception.”

ICC President Shawn Wright said the award embodies the ministry’s commitment to excellence and its staff’s dedication.

“Everything we do as an organization, we strive for excellence and give honor and glory to Jesus,” Wright said. “It takes resources to serve persecuted Christians who are in harm’s way. Yet we have a responsibility to use every dollar effectively, ethically, and wisely. We are accountable to our faithful donors and the Lord.”

ICC recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. It has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, is approved by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA), and received the “Platinum Seal of Transparency” from Candid.

“We at Ministry Voice firmly believe that every one of God’s people is destined to judiciously manage the resources He’s provided us with,” Wright said. “We advocate for a space where donors can place their complete trust in Christian nonprofits, knowing their contributions are used with integrity to propel the Kingdom of Jesus.”

Wright took the helm of the ministry Oct. 31. Former ICC President Jeff King retired this summer after 22 years of leadership. The ministry has about 50 full- and part-time global staff, and projects in more than 40 countries. ICC provides emergency relief, Christian-based education programs, communal farms, small business grants, trauma training, gospel outreach, and much more.

“We encourage every Christian nonprofit to continually aspire to these exemplary levels of integrity and excellence, fostering a harmonious and values-centric Christian community,” Ministry Voice noted.

To read more news stories, visit the ICC Newsroom . For interviews, please email press@persecution.org. To support ICC’s work around the world, please give to our Where Most Needed Fund .

The post Ministry Voice: ICC Among Most Trusted Nonprofits first appeared on International Christian Concern.