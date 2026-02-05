ICC Supports Banning Perpetrators of Religious Persecution Act

On behalf of International Christian Concern (ICC), I want to express my strong and unequivocal support for the Banning Perpetrators of Religious Persecution Act, recently introduced by Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Tedd Budd (R-NC).

This legislation represents a principled and necessary step toward ensuring that those responsible for violating religious freedom are held accountable and denied the privileges afforded by entry into the United States.

For more than 30 years, ICC has made it a strategic priority to advocate for persecuted Christians around the world and elevate their voices before policymakers, civil society, and international institutions. In countless regions — from sub-Saharan Africa to the Middle East and beyond — we have witnessed firsthand the devastating effects of abductions, violence, murders, rape, and systemic discrimination directed at Christian communities and other religious minorities. Policies that impose meaningful consequences on perpetrators are critical to deterring future abuses and affirming the fundamental dignity of people of faith.

By restricting visas for individuals who participate in or enable religious persecution, this legislation sends a powerful message that the United States stands firmly on the side of religious liberty and human dignity.

We particularly commend the bill’s attention to non-state actors and foreign officials alike, reflecting the complex realities faced by persecuted believers globally. The transparency provisions and codification of recent policy measures further demonstrate a commitment to sustained accountability. We ask that this be the first step in holding non-state actors and foreign officials accountable for these atrocities.

ICC stands ready to support this effort and to continue partnering with policymakers to advance protections for persecuted Christians and all individuals targeted for their faith.

All for Him,

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



Shawn P. Wright

President, International Christian Concern

The post ICC Supports Banning Perpetrators of Religious Persecution Act first appeared on International Christian Concern.