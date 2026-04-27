ICC President Shares Vision with Christian Leaders at RLP

International Christian Concern (ICC) President Shawn Wright recently shared his vision with more than 70 ministry leaders on ways to work together to serve the more than 388 million persecuted Christians.

Wright joined advocates from dozens of organizations at the annual gathering of the Religious Liberty Partnership (RLP) in a European city (not named for security reasons).

ICC is one of the founding members of the RLP, which is dedicated to religious freedom and serving persecuted believers globally. Wright was invited to share opening remarks on what the Lord had recently placed on his heart — for ICC to help break down silos and link arms with like-minded ministries that are also serving the Body of Christ.

Wright has spent much of his first six months of leadership at ICC seeking the Lord’s will for the ministry. This included spending extended time with intercessory prayer warriors and a strategic consultant.

“I believe God gave me a burden for ICC to holistically serve 10 million persecuted Christians,” Wright told the group of his time seeking the Lord’s will. “I was scared by this number [10 million], but I knew God was asking me to step out in faith. But then, suddenly, I couldn’t speak as I sat there with tears beginning to fill my eyes … Then, through those tears, I began to ask out loud: What about all the other persecuted Christians? How can we choose not to help them?”

Many ministries serve persecuted believers with God-ordained, meaningful projects. Some of the efforts, however noble, can be duplicitous and not strategic. Wright said the ministries must combine their efforts. To first pray together, then discuss and partner on initiatives from the global field to Capitol Hill and everywhere in between. The Christian leaders want the collaboration to trickle down to the field, where ministry teams can work together to determine which are best positioned to deliver the right services at the right time.

“Because Jesus did not envision a divided effort,” Wright said. “He makes His expectation crystal clear … ‘that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you.’ Unity is not optional. It is the strategy of heaven.

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“The ultimate vision is to serve all persecuted Christians holistically. But Jesus goes further: ‘May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me.’ Our unity is not just about effectiveness — it is about our witness. When we are aligned, the world believes. When we are divided, the message is damaged.”

Wright said that as ministry leaders join their efforts, they set an example of love for one another and demonstrate Christ’s love for the church.

ICC eases the suffering of Christians in hostile places and aids, supports, and empowers them as they boldly live out their faith. The Washington-based ministry has ongoing projects in more than 20 countries across Africa, the MENA region, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. This includes emergency relief after Christians come under attack, support for pastors who are reaching Muslim-background believers, communal farms, Christian-based schools, and much more. Many persecution ministries have similar projects in the same regions and compete for resources and funding. They also advocate for persecuted believers on Capitol Hill and with the U.S. Deptartment of State.

At Wright’s invitation, nine ministry CEOs will gather online for prayer today. They will do this regularly, and it will begin an ongoing dialogue on strategic projects.

“This is about demonstrating the love of Christ to a watching world — and to a suffering Church,” Wright said. “Brothers and sisters, 388 million is not just a number. Each and every one of them is our family. And I believe God is inviting us into a new season, not of isolated strength, but of unified impact. Let’s move beyond our silos to become unified stewards serving the persecuted church holistically together.

“Let’s answer the prayer of Jesus — not just in belief, but in action.”

To read more news stories, visit the ICC Newsroom. For interviews, please email press@persecution.org. To support ICC’s work around the world, please give to our Where Most Needed Fund.

The post ICC President Shares Vision with Christian Leaders at RLP first appeared on International Christian Concern.