Fighting to Survive

In 2024, in Elwak, a town on the Kenya-Somalia border in Kenya’s northeastern region, where survival relies on daily work, David Nzyima, a husband and father of four, experienced an event that transformed his life.

One morning, like other men, he went to a nearby field in search of construction work. Employment was never assured, but it was one of the few ways he could support his family. Standing with others, he carried the resolute determination of a father intent on feeding his children. Suddenly, an explosion shattered the scene.

“I remember I was on a phone call when I heard a loud blast, and then there was silence,” David recalled. “When I looked around, I saw bodies scattered, dust everywhere. That’s when I realized I had been hit in the ribs, and my phone had fallen.”

The bomb had been placed where they gathered. Amid the chaos, David fought to stay alive.

“In that moment, I started crawling on my knees, trying to find a place to hide because there was confusion and gunfire as security officers responded,” he said. “I managed to get into a bush, and from there I called my wife and told her I had been shot.”

The attack was deliberate. It was part of the ongoing violence that has made survival difficult in the region. David lived, but sustained serious wounds to his ribs and leg. He could no longer walk well. The man who had once provided for his family was now unable to work.

“I was brought home with no hope,” he said. “I did not even know where to begin. My family depended on me, and now I was the one depending on them.”

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For the next two years, David’s wife shouldered the full family burden. She became the provider, caregiver, and protector simultaneously.

“It was the hardest time of my life,” she said. “Seeing my husband in pain and not being able to get proper treatment broke me. But I had to be strong for our children.”

With limited options, she began crafting sisal ropes to sell for a meager income.

“Every day was a struggle,” she explained. “Sometimes there was no food, but I had to find a way. I would wake up not knowing how we would survive that day, but I kept telling myself, we cannot give up.”

Meanwhile, David grappled with his new reality.

“I used to be the one providing,” he said. “Now I could not even stand for long. Watching my wife suffer and not being able to help her, that was the most painful thing.”

After two years of pain and uncertainty, help arrived. Through a livelihood support project by International Christian Concern (ICC), David’s family received support that went beyond their needs — it restored dignity. They were given a motorcycle, allowing David to earn income through transport services despite his injury, and cows for farming, which offered his family a stable, sustainable income. This marked a turning point: from surviving to rebuilding their lives.

“These cows are not just animals to us,” David said. “They are our new beginning. Even with my injury, I can take care of them and feel useful again.”

For his wife, the relief was immediate and deeply felt. “I am no longer alone in this struggle,” she said, smiling. “Now we can think about the future, not just how to survive today.”

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The post Fighting to Survive first appeared on International Christian Concern.