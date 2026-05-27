RSS Whitewashes Record Amid Growing Scrutiny Over Persecution in India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist organization widely regarded as the ideological backbone of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has launched an international outreach campaign aimed at countering growing criticism over its role in religious persecution and sectarian violence.

According to a recent Reuters report, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale confirmed that the organization has organized visits to the United States, Britain, and Germany — with additional outreach planned across Europe and Southeast Asia — to “dispel certain misgivings and misconceptions” surrounding the group.

The campaign comes after years of mounting concern from human rights advocates and religious freedom observers, including the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which warned in a November 2025 report that the RSS “has been involved in acts of extreme violence and intolerance against members of minority groups for decades.”

According to some analysts, the RSS publicity campaign is a direct response to the USCIRF report and its calls for sanctions on India. ICC and others in the religious freedom community have been researching, writing, and advocating on the topic for many years, including in outreach to USCIRF.

Concerning History of Exclusionary Philosophy

The RSS has long described itself as a “Hindu-centric civilisational [and] cultural movement,” but critics argue that its influence has contributed significantly to the deterioration of religious freedom in India, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Founded in 1925, the RSS has historically promoted a vision of India centered primarily around Hindu identity and culture. While the organization insists it does not advocate violence, its affiliates and ideological supporters have repeatedly been linked to campaigns of intimidation, discrimination, and mob violence targeting Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and other religious minorities.

The organization was banned multiple times during the 20th century, most notably after the 1948 assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse, a former RSS member. Gandhi strongly advocated religious pluralism and coexistence in post-independence India.

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Today, the RSS exerts substantial influence over India’s political and cultural landscape through an extensive network of affiliated organizations and grassroots activists. That influence has expanded dramatically during Modi’s tenure.

Human rights advocates warn that this ideological ecosystem has increasingly translated into policies and rhetoric that marginalize religious minorities and embolden extremist actors at the local level.

Effect on Persecuted Indian Christians

For Christians in India, the consequences have become increasingly severe.

During the past several years, attacks on churches, arrests of pastors, mob assaults during worship services, and accusations of forced conversion have risen sharply across multiple BJP-governed states. Many of these incidents occur under the framework of anti-conversion laws, which critics say are deliberately vague and routinely weaponized against Christians.

Thirteen Indian states currently enforce anti-conversion laws, many under BJP leadership or strong RSS influence. Although these laws are often presented as safeguards against coercion, in practice, they have enabled arbitrary arrests and fueled vigilante violence against Christian communities.

USCIRF has repeatedly warned that the worsening conditions facing Christians and other minorities are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader systemic pattern tied to rising Hindu nationalism.

The commission has recommended every year since 2020 that India be designated a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under the International Religious Freedom Act for engaging in or tolerating “systematic, ongoing, and egregious” violations of religious freedom.

The U.S. Department of State, however, has yet to accept that recommendation.

Critics argue that the RSS’s new international outreach campaign represents an effort not to reform its ideology or address ongoing abuses, but to reshape global perceptions while persecution continues inside India.

Indian opposition leaders have long accused the RSS of promoting divisive majoritarian ideology that undermines India’s secular constitutional framework and fuels hostility toward minorities. These concerns have only intensified as BJP-led governments at both the national and state levels continue advancing policies criticized for disproportionately targeting Muslims and Christians.

Observers also note that anti-Christian persecution in India has increasingly followed patterns first experienced by the Muslim community, including inflammatory rhetoric, legal discrimination, mob violence, and social exclusion.

While RSS leaders now seek to portray the organization abroad as misunderstood and unfairly maligned, many religious freedom advocates say conditions on the ground tell a different story.

As attacks against Christians continue and anti-conversion laws spread across more states, critics warn that the gap between India’s constitutional promise of religious freedom and the lived reality facing minority communities continues to widen.

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The post RSS Whitewashes Record Amid Growing Scrutiny Over Persecution in India first appeared on International Christian Concern.