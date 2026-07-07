ICC Releases 2026 Global Persecution Index

International Christian Concern (ICC) has released its 2026 Global Persecution Index (GPI), offering an in-depth analysis of the persecution Christians face in more than 20 countries, including personal testimonies from believers, titled Faces of the Persecuted.

The comprehensive report reveals what it means to follow Christ in each of these countries through in-depth analysis, relevant statistics, timely news stories, and personal testimonies, among other things. It also highlights ICC’s work in each country.

Although the GPI is geared toward decision-makers on Capitol Hill, journalists, and stakeholders, it’s also a tool for ICC’s faithful supporters. It includes ways readers can support persecuted Christians through prayer, advocacy, and action.

“This year’s Global Persecution Index is a sobering reminder that millions of our brothers and sisters in Christ continue to pay a high price for their faith,” ICC President Shawn Wright said. “Behind every statistic is a real person: someone who has chosen faithfulness to Jesus over safety, comfort, or even life itself. Our hope is that this report not only informs decision-makers and stakeholders, but moves readers to act with urgency, conviction, and compassion.”

The GPI examines ongoing trends reshaping the landscape of religious freedom, including the dramatic rise of religious nationalism, transnational repression, and state control over religious organizations. It also includes a section that highlights hindrances to religious freedom in the West, complete with a timeline of prominent stories.

This year’s GPI also puts the spotlight on leaders of countries where persecution is worsening. These leaders include Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ICC staff also offer recommendations for how policymakers and influential organizations can improve religious freedom and ease the burden of persecuted Christians in these countries. The GPI also once again includes a special spotlight on religious freedom in Russia.

Overall, the GPI’s purpose is to help Christians in the West know what our brothers and sisters experience around the world. By knowing these stories and statistics, we become better equipped to pray and act on their behalf.

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“At ICC, we are committed to ensuring the persecuted church is not forgotten, and more importantly, that their voices are heard,” Wright said. “As violence against Christians increases, we want to ensure that the GPI reflects both the gravity of crises and the courage of believers who refuse to be silenced. We invite policymakers, supporters, and Christians around the world to stand with them through prayer, advocacy, and tangible support, so that religious freedom is defended and the Gospel continues to advance in even the hardest places.”

To learn more, download the 2026 Global Persecution Index for free.

To read more news stories, visit the ICC Newsroom. For interviews, please email us. To support ICC’s work around the world, please give to our Where Most Needed Fund.

The post ICC Releases 2026 Global Persecution Index first appeared on International Christian Concern.