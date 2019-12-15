Georgia Youth Minister Arrested for Slapping Reporter’s Rear on Live TV

(Fox News) — A participant in a Georgia 10K run who was caught slapping a female reporter’s behind while she was on air has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway, a 43-year-old youth minister from Statesboro, was charged Friday with sexual battery, a misdemeanor, in Chatham County, records show.

The video clip of Callaway smacking the rear of TV news reporter Alex Bozarjian as he was taking part in the Dec. 7 Savannah Bridge Run 10K has been viewed more than 12 million times on Twitter as of Saturday morning.

“The conduct displayed toward Alex Bozarjian during her live coverage of Saturday’s Savannah Bridge Run was reprehensible and completely unacceptable,” the Savannah television station that employs Bozarjian said after the arrest.

Continue reading this story >>