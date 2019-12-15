Trump Official Site Selling Pride T-Shirt, Hat to ‘Show Your Support for the LGBT Community and the President’

Among the products available for purchase in the “shop” section of the official Donald Trump website, emblazoned with messages like “Cops for Trump,” “Women for Trump,” “Latinos for Trump,” and “Veterans for Trump,” is rainbow homosexual pride apparel bearing the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

“Show your support for the LGBT community and the 45th president with this exclusive Make America Great Again Pride t-shirt,” one of the descriptions reads.

In addition to the shirt, supporters can also purchase a red “Make America Great Again Pride hat.”

As previously reported, during the 2016 presidential election, the Trump campaign likewise sold homosexual-themed apparel. The white tee was swiped with rainbow colors and read “LGBT for Trump.”

At the time, Chris Barron of LGBT for Trump and GOProud praised the campaign’s offering of homosexual apparel, tweeting, “@realDonaldTrump makes history again. First GOP Presidential candidate to do LGBT outreach merchandise! LOVE IT!”

Garison Carrell of the Log Cabin Republicans did the same, posting, “The absolute most pro-gay candidate. Thank you @realDonaldTrump #GaysforTrump #LGBT #Election2016”

But some, such as the Constitution Party of Tennessee, conveyed its dismay over the matter.

Connect with Christian News



Follow @4christiannews



“Donald J. Trump becomes the first Republican presidential candidate to offer official pro-LGBTQ merchandise with the unveiling of ‘LGBTQ for Trump’ apparel. If Trump will do this, what won’t he do?” it opined.

A number of times during his initial campaign and throughout his presidency, Trump has given a nod to those who identify as homosexual.

In June 2016, Trump declared at a fundraiser that he is the best candidate for the “gay community.”

“So you tell me, who’s better for the gay community, and who’s better for women than Donald Trump? Believe me!” he said.

During his acceptance speech the following month, Trump told those gathered that he would work to protect homosexuals if elected.

“As president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of a hateful foreign ideology,” he declared, being met with applause.

Similarly, in May of this year, President Trump posted two tweets in recognition of “Pride Month,” asking Americans to “stand in solidarity” with homosexuals who live in countries where such sexual practices are illegal, as well as for nations to join his administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“My administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” Trump urged.

The Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam) further notes that last year, “State Department representatives pressured governments to accept ‘sexual orientation and gender identity’ in international law. Additionally, the U.S. Ambassador to the UN Economic and Social Council made an impassioned plea during the General Assembly for homosexual issues.”

The United States is also listed as a member nation of the UN LGBTI Core Group alongside Canada, the U.K., Australia, Germany, France and Israel, among others.

In May, Trump told Fox News host Steve Hilton that he thinks it’s “absolutely fine” that Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is campaigning with his “husband.”

“Yeah, I think it’s great,” Trump answered unflinchingly when asked if he agreed that it was a sign of “great progress” in the nation. “I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with, [but] I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”

As previously reported, The Bible teaches in Genesis 19 that the city of Sodom was full of various wickedness, including homosexuality. It states that as the men of Sodom saw angels enter into Lot’s home, “both old and young” surrounded the house and called out, “Where are the men which came in to thee this night? Bring them out unto us, that we may know them.”

“I pray you, brethren, do not so wickedly,” Lot replied.

The angels then “smote the men that were at the door of the house with blindness” so that they could not enter, and advised Lot, “[W]e will destroy this place, because the cry of them is waxen great before the face of the Lord, and the Lord hath sent us to destroy it.”

In the New Testament, Jude, the earthly brother of Jesus, pointed to the sorrowful fate of Sodom, writing, “Sodom and Gomorrah, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.”

He later encouraged Christians in light of the rampant sin of the last days to “have compassion [on souls], making a difference, and others save with fear.”

Proverbs 14:34 says, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

Proverbs 16:12 also states, “It is an abomination to kings to commit wickedness, for the throne is established by righteousness.”

In his commentary on the latter, English Baptist pastor John Gill explained, “It should be an abomination to kings to commit wickedness themselves, and those that do it should be abhorred by them, or they should show their resentment at it by removing them from their presence, or by punishing them.”

“And though there have been such kings as David, Psalm 101:4; yet there are but few such; this is not true of kings in common; and therefore rather expresses what they should be than what they are; but is perfectly applicable to Christ, who loves righteousness and hates iniquity, Psalm 45:7.”

“This is the support, strength, and security of every kingdom, and of the thrones of kings; and it is with judgment and righteousness that the throne of Christ is established; yea, justice and judgment are the habitation of his throne, Isaiah 9:7.”