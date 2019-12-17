Ghananian Pastor Bathes in Barrel, Asks Congregation to Drink the Water for ‘Anointing’

(Ghana Web) A video of members of a so-called church drinking their church leader’s bathwater has angered the Ghanaian public.

The video, which became an instant internet sensation for the wrong reasons, had the so-called “man of God” directing his church members to drink water he had soaked his body in. …

Unfortunately, a determined congregation who looked on as he soaked himself in the barrel of water with his feet and underpants, took turns to drink the water, all in the name of “anointing.”

