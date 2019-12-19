Comedian Michelle Wolf Says Having Her Unborn Baby Killed Made Her Feel ‘Powerful’ Like ‘God’

(The Daily Wire) Comedian Michelle Wolf went on a political pro-abortion rant during her Netflix comedy special, titled “Joke Show.” Wolf spewed the abortion-on-demand talking points and then bragged about how own abortion made her feel “powerful” like “God.”

“You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful,” Wolf saying during the special, accordion to NewsBusters. “You know how people say you can’t play God?”

“I walked out of there being like, ‘Move over Morgan Freeman, I am God!’” the female comedian continued, referring to the movie “Bruce Almighty.”

Wolf also pushed abortion-on-demand and without stigma, telling her audience that abortion “should be as normal as hearing ‘about your gluten allergy,’” the NewsBusters report said.

