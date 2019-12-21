Argentina and Costa Rica Open Door to Abortion

(Evangelical Focus) Argentina’s new government, led by President Alberto Fernández, signed an executive decree to legalize abortion “de facto.”

The Health Ministry authorized the Legal Interruption of Pregnancy Protoco on Dec. 12, days after the new government was officially installed.

During his electoral campaign, Alberto Fernández had promised to legalize abortion despite opposition of the Argentinian Senate, the upper chamber of the legislative power which stopped the proposed abortion law in 2018.

The Argentinian Constitution declares that life begins with the conception. With the new protocol, abortion will be possible at any stage of pregnancy if the “physical, mental or social health” of a woman is at risk, or if the mother has been raped.

