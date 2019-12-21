Mexican State Denies Existence of Religious Intolerance Despite Evangelicals Being Threatened With Displacement

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — A government secretary in the state of Hidalgo has made public claims that there are no cases of religious intolerance in the Huasteca region, despite evidence from Protestant Christians who were forcibly displaced in July and others who are currently under threat of forced displacement because of their religious beliefs.

In July 2019, Protestant families in the village of la Mesa Limantitla, located in the Huasteca region of Hidalgo State, were threatened with forced displacement by community leaders if they did not make financial contributions to local Roman Catholic festivals and participate in other activities which conflicted with their religious beliefs.

On Jan. 14, eight Protestant families were forced to sign a document renouncing their faith and were warned that if they begin attending Protestant services again their access to water, electricity, drainage services, and to social benefit programs will be blocked. Two families who resisted signing the document have been without access to water, drainage, government benefit programs and the community mill since that time.

The mill is of particular importance to them as it is used daily to grind corn and make dough for tortillas, one of their primary sources of food.

Continue reading this story >>