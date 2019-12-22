Former President of the Lutheran Church of Venezuela Murdered

VENEZUELA (International Lutheran Council) – The Lutheran Church of Venezuela (Iglesia Luterana de Venezuela – ILV) has announced that their former president, Luis Gregorio Coronado, has been murdered.

Coronado was reported missing on December 12. He was found deceased, with his hands and feet bound, on December 16 in a vacant missionary residence building owned by the church.

“The blood of a saint cries out,” the Venezeulan church wrote, announcing his death. “His work for both the local and national church was faithful and constant. … As a national church, we thank God for his service, his friendship, and his love.”

Continue reading this story >>