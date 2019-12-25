Office of Group Behind Blasphemous ‘Temptation of Christ’ Special Attacked With Molotov Bottle Bombs

(New York Daily News) The headquarters of a Brazilian comedy group behind a Netflix Christmas special that depicts a gay Jesus was attacked by vandals early on Christmas Eve, according to a statement released by the group.

“The First Temptation of Christ” is a satirical enactment of a surprise birthday party for Jesus, which was organized by friends and family of the Son of God for his 30th birthday. It premiered on Netflix on Dec. 3, shortly after the group snatched the International Emmy Award for best comedy special, for last year’s “The Last Hangover,” which shows Jesus’ disciples looking for their master, on the morning after a very drunk Last Supper.

Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 24, the office of Porta dos Fundos (or “Backdoor” in English) — a massively popular comedy troupe in Brazil — was targeted by two Molotov cocktails.

A representative for the group told Brazilian news portal UOL that a fire caused by the incendiary devices was contained by a security guard, and no one was hurt, “even though the incident put several innocent lives at risk.”

