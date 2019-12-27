British Evangelical Pastor and His Two Children Die in Spain in Drowning Accident

COSTA DEL SOL (Evangelical Focus) — A British pastor and his two children drowned in a resort swimming pool on the Costa del Sol, in the south of Spain, on Tuesday.

Gabriel Diya, along with his 16-year-old son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, jumped in the pool to save his daughter, Comfort Diya, 9, who was having difficulties getting out of the resort swimming pool.

A local journalist told the BBC that “the resort workers heard the screaming and they tried to do CPR, but they couldn’t help them. Then the emergency doctors came and they tried for 30-35 minutes, but they couldn’t revive them.”

Pastor Diya is survived by his wife and another daughter, who were in the room at the time. The daughter told Spanish police none of the three were able to swim, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported.

