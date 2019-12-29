Armed Congregants Take Down Gunman Who Opened Fire Inside Texas Church

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (ABC News) — At least one victim was killed and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Texas church on Sunday morning before he was shot to death by two armed parishioners, including a security guard, officials told ABC News.

The shooting occurred at 10:57 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement and was captured on the church’s livestream of the service, officials said.

Witnesses told reporters that the gunman was wearing a fake beard and sunglasses and had taken communion before launching the attack. …

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in the evil act of violence that occurred at the West Freeway Church of Christ,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life. ”

Continue reading this story >>