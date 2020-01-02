‘Killadelphia’ Starts 2020 With at Least Three Homicides

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI-TV) — Philadelphia police have identified three victims who were shot and killed during a violent New Year’s Day across the city. …
Residents in Philadelphia are admittedly disappointed and heartbroken to hear that not even a full day into the New Year and the city is already dealing with three homicides in 2020.
“It is sad. Somebody is dying every day and around here it is real common. I hear it all the time and I just count my people in the house and I am good to go,” said Tina West of West Philadelphia.
The year 2019 ended with a total of 356 homicides, the most in the city since 2007.
