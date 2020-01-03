Pentecostal Church in Germany Suffers Arson and Paint Attack, Feminist Group Claims Responsibility

(Evangelical Focus) — Radicals attacked a Pentecostal church in Tübingen, Germany the night of Dec. 26. The TOS church and conference center suffered an arson and paint attack.
“The entrance area of the church was sprayed with purple paint over a large area and the church bus, which was parked in the parking lot, was set on fire,” the church said. …
The action was claimed on a radical leftist internet forum by a group which defined itself as a “autonomous feminist cell.” It said it had “used this quiet time“ to attack a church they consider to be “a supra-regional anti-feminist actor.”
Continue reading this story >>>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!