Pentecostal Church in Germany Suffers Arson and Paint Attack, Feminist Group Claims Responsibility

(Evangelical Focus) — Radicals attacked a Pentecostal church in Tübingen, Germany the night of Dec. 26. The TOS church and conference center suffered an arson and paint attack.

“The entrance area of the church was sprayed with purple paint over a large area and the church bus, which was parked in the parking lot, was set on fire,” the church said. …

The action was claimed on a radical leftist internet forum by a group which defined itself as a “autonomous feminist cell.” It said it had “used this quiet time“ to attack a church they consider to be “a supra-regional anti-feminist actor.”

