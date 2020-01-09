Muslim Men Abduct, Assault, Rob Norwegian Street Preacher, Demand He Convert to Islam or Be Killed

(Barnabas Fund) — Four Muslim men abducted, beat, and robbed a street preacher in Trondheim, Norway, finally demanding at knife point he convert to Islam or be killed.
Roar Fløttum, who regularly preaches and prays for the sick on the streets of the historic northern city, was lured away on Nov. 28 by the four seemingly friendly men to pray for a friend who had “injured his foot and was waiting for an ambulance.”
After pushing Fløttum down a flight of stairs and beating him about the head, they took his bank cards, mobile phone and extracted his passcodes. He was held captive while the men withdrew over 10,000 Kr ($1,100) from his accounts.
