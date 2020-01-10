‘Pure Evil’: Man Who Ran Over 75-Year-Old Veteran Said He Was ‘Looking for Someone to Kill’

HUDSON, Fla. – Deputies in Pasco County arrested a man who admitted to intentionally running over a pedestrian because he was “looking for someone to run over so he could see what it’s like to kill.”
Investigators said 21-year-old Justyn Pennell of Hudson called 911 on Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m., telling dispatchers he had just intentionally hit a man with his car and killed him.
Deputies and Pasco Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the victim, an unidentified 75-year-old veteran, on the side of Aripeka Road.
