‘Pure Evil’: Man Who Ran Over 75-Year-Old Veteran Said He Was ‘Looking for Someone to Kill’

Deputies in Pasco County arrested a man who admitted to intentionally running over a pedestrian because he was “looking for someone to run over so he could see what it’s like to kill.”

Investigators said 21-year-old Justyn Pennell of Hudson called 911 on Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m., telling dispatchers he had just intentionally hit a man with his car and killed him.

Deputies and Pasco Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the victim, an unidentified 75-year-old veteran, on the side of Aripeka Road.

Continue reading this story >>