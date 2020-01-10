Teen Sues Arkansas Baptist State Convention for Allegedly Ignoring Pastor’s Sexual Abuse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — The Arkansas Baptist State Convention is being sued on accusations that it ignored warnings that a pastor was allegedly sexually abusing underage boys.

A lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court claims that Teddy Hill, former senior pastor at Millcreek Baptist Church in Hot Springs, repeatedly raped a teen boy for years. The victim said that Hill began molesting him in 2014 shortly after he became a member at the church. He was 13 years old at the time. In 2016, Hill became the boy’s legal guardian and continued to abuse him, according to the suit.

Both Hill and Millcreek were members of the statewide organization of Southern Baptist churches.

The convention responded to the lawsuit in a statement, remarking in part that “it appears the plaintiff does not understand the relationship between the Arkansas Baptist State Convention and the local church and pastor. Apparently, the plaintiff mistakenly believes that the Arkansas Baptist State Convention somehow controls the local church and should have been monitoring this local church pastor’s actions. In any event, the Convention has no responsibility in this case for his and/or the local church’s actions.”

