Deported Asylum Seekers Risk Torture, Death Because of Their Faith in Jesus Christ

(Evangelical Focus) Countries that reject asylum seekers who risk persecution because of their Christian faith are harming their own system of values, the leader of the German Evangelical Alliance said.

In an interview with German newspaper Tagespost, Reinhardt Schink spoke out against the tragedy of Christian refugees and migrants that are sent back to countries such as Afghanistan and Iran, despite evidence that shows they could face prison, torture and death.

He addressed the figures of asylum seekers who have converted to the Christian faith in Germany, and who have later been rejected by the authorities.

“Behind all these nameless figures are devastating personal destinies, and the risk that we harm our own values system,” Schink said.

