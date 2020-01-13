Neb. Governor Declares Statewide Day of Prayer on 47th Year of Roe v. Wade

LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor of Nebraska has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 22, the 47th year of Roe v. Wade, as a statewide Day of Prayer for an end to abortion.

“Nebraska is a pro-life state that respects the dignity of human life, no matter how small,” Gov. Pete Ricketts wrote in the proclamation, posted to social media on Jan. 8. “It seems right and fitting that the citizens of the state of Nebraska are urged to pray for an end to abortion and for our fellow citizens who need our love and support.”

The document points to text in state law noting that it is “the will of the people of the state of Nebraska and the members of the legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn child whenever possible.”

“I do hereby urge all individuals to pray on their own or with others … for an end to abortion,” Ricketts, a Republican and Roman Catholic, declared. “Be it further resolved that the citizens of the great state of Nebraska are encouraged to take direct action to aid mothers, fathers and families in need, especially those expecting a child who cannot provide for themselves.”

Reaction to the governor’s tweet largely overtaken with opposition, although some applauded the proclamation.

“Praise God. Agreeing in prayer to end abortion. Thank you for your leadership. May God bless you. May God bless Nebraska,” one commenter wrote.

“Thank you and God bless you, Gov Ricketts. I have no idea what you’ve done in other matters, but this is a heroic act,” another stated.

“[Y]ou’re forcing your religion on others. Abortion is accepted in many religious practices, including Judaism. In the US, we have separation between Church and State for a reason. You’re spitting on the Constitution every time you do these religious propaganda proclamations,” a third remarked.

“Women will not go back to being men’s slaves anymore. Give it up. Make your own [expletive] sandwich,” another posted.

As previously reported, Roe v. Wade centered on a Texas woman named Norma McCorvey who sought an abortion over an alleged rape. McCorvey later admitted that she had lied, writing in her book “I Am Roe” that she made up the rape story at the advice of her feminist attorneys to make her case more convincing.

She also never obtained an abortion, but placed her child up for adoption and went on to become a vocal pro-life advocate, even going to court in an effort to overturn the ruling.

“My decisions were wrong and I am fighting with every breath to change what has occurred,” McCorvey said in 2008. She died in 2017 at the age of 69 due to congestive heart failure.

Out of the seven justices that ruled in favor of Roe, five were Republican-appointed. The court discussed the reasons why abortion has historically been outlawed in the nation, including the binding vow of the Hippocratic Oath and the influence of Christian ethics. It also noted that in pagan nations such as Greece and Rome, “[a]ncient religion did not bar abortion.”

Judge Harry Blackmun, nominated by Richard Nixon, wrote the majority opinion issued on Jan. 22, 1973. Blackmun stated that the Constitution does not include the unborn as being persons, and therefore, they may not receive equal protection.

“The Constitution does not define ‘person’ in so many words,” he wrote. “[I]n nearly all these instances [where it is cited], the use of the word is such that it has application only post-natally. None indicates, with any assurance, that it has any possible pre-natal application.”

It is estimated that at least 60 million unborn children have been murdered in the womb since the decision.

As previously reported, Planned Parenthood released its annual report earlier this month, which showed that the organization performed a record number of abortions during the 2018-2019 fiscal year, as 345,672 babies were murdered in their mother’s womb. Government funding was also at a record high, as Planned Parenthood received over $616 million in reimbursements and grants.

The CDC’s annual abortion report, released in November, showed that — as in previous years — the vast majority of women who obtain abortions — 86.8% — are unmarried, compared to 13.2 percent of married women. The figures equate to “380 abortions per 1,000 live births for unmarried women,” the CDC noted.

1 Thessalonians 4:2-8 reads, “For ye know what commandments we gave you by the Lord Jesus. For this is the will of God, even your sanctification, that ye should abstain from fornication, that every one of you should know how to possess his vessel in sanctification and honor — not in the lust of concupiscence, even as the Gentiles which know not God.”

“For God hath not called us unto uncleanness, but unto holiness. He therefore that despiseth, despiseth not man, but God, who hath also given unto us His Holy Spirit.”

Ecclesiastes 11:5 also states, “As thou knowest not what is the way of the Spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child, even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all.”