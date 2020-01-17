Christian Pharmacist in Germany Wins Case Against Selling Morning-After Pill

(Premier Christian News) — A Christian pharmacist in Germany who faced legal proceedings after refusing to sell the ‘morning after pill’ has had his freedom of conscience rights upheld.

In a landmark case, the court recognized his fundamental right to act in accordance with his conscience in regards to the sale of certain products.

The retired pharmacist was reported to the Berlin Pharmacists’ Chamber for refusing to stock or sell the ‘morning-after-pill’, a drug which is used to prevent the implantation of an embryo in the uterus resulting in the death of an unborn child at his chemist.

The matter was then taken to the Professional Court at the Administrative Court of Berlin.

