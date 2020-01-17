Christian Pharmacist in Germany Wins Case Against Selling Morning-After Pill

(Premier Christian News) — A Christian pharmacist in Germany who faced legal proceedings after refusing to sell the ‘morning after pill’ has had his freedom of conscience rights upheld.
In a landmark case, the court recognized his fundamental right to act in accordance with his conscience in regards to the sale of certain products.
The retired pharmacist was reported to the Berlin Pharmacists’ Chamber for refusing to stock or sell the ‘morning-after-pill’, a drug which is used to prevent the implantation of an embryo in the uterus resulting in the death of an unborn child at his chemist.
The matter was then taken to the Professional Court at the Administrative Court of Berlin.
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!