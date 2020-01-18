Video of 3-Year-Old Leading Preschool Classmates in Prayer Warms Hearts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(ABC News) — A 3-year-old boy bowing his head in prayer during school lunchtime is taking the Internet by storm.

On Jan. 7, Makhi Martin led teacher Mrs. James and classmates as they gave thanks for their food. Mom Ranisha Martin captured the sweet moment on video and shared it on Facebook, where it was viewed by millions.

Martin told “GMA” it was the first time she’s ever heard her son pray so clearly at his Christian school, in St. Louis.

“I was very shocked,” Martin said, adding that she was at school that day for Makhi’s birthday celebration. “[I think] people were touched to see a little kid praying.”

Continue reading this story >>