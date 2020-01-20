Panama Evangelicals Condemn Massacre Carried Out by Religious Cult

(Evangelical Focus) — Evangelical Christians in Panama have lamented and condemned the horrible killings and tortures purportedly carried out by a religious cult called ‘New light of God’.

The Panama Evangelical Alliance and other evangelical denominations reacted to the news with horror.

“We condemn any action that goes against the Biblical postulates of loving our neighbor, helping those in need, respect for the dignity of human life and any other behavior that puts life at risk”, the Alliance said.

In a statement, the evangelical body also clarified that the cult accused of the massacre has no links with evangelical churches in Panama.

Continue reading this story >>