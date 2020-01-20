Released Hostage Reports That Abducted Christian Teen Leah Sharibu Is Alive and Well

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) One of five aid workers released by the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) faction of Boko Haram on Jan. 15 has said that Leah Sharibu, the 16 year-old schoolgirl abducted from her school in northeast Nigeria in February 2018, is alive and well.

Jennifer Ukambong Samuel, who works for Action for International Medical Alliance (ALIMA), was abducted on Dec. 22 2019 while traveling along the Borno-Mungono road to the Plateau State capital Jos, by terrorists wearing military fatigues who spoke in English as they profiled travelers and executed several of them.

Also abducted were her colleague Miss Asabe Cletus Musa; Solidarity International employee Arthur Ibojekwe China; and private security guards Adamu Auwal Ozeshi and George Danbaba Michael, who survived by pretending to work for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Red Cross. …

Leah Sharibu was the sole Christian among 110 schoolgirls abducted by ISWAP from their school in Dapchi, Yobe state on Feb. 19 2018. While her surviving classmates returned a month later following government negotiations, she was denied her freedom for refusing to convert as a precondition for her release.

Continue reading this story >>


