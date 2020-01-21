Islamic Terrorist Group Boko Haram Executes Chair of Christian Association of Nigeria

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — The Abubakar Shekau faction of the terrorist group Boko Haram executed the chair of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Adamawa state, Pastor Lawan Andimi, on Jan. 20.

Andimi was abducted on Jan. 2 when terrorists wearing military fatigues ransacked Michika town and forced him into a vehicle.

News of Andimi’s death was broken in a tweet posted on Jan. 21 by Nigerian investigative journalist and Boko Haram expert Ahmed Salkida, who received a video of the beheadings of Andimi and an unnamed soldier at 2:42 p.m.

Salkida wrote: “To break some news, items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Andimi, abducted by #BokoHaram, was executed yesterday. Andimi was a church leader, a father to his children and the community he served. My condolences go to his family.”

In a proof of life video sent to Salkida earlier, Andimi had asked his colleagues and particularly the president of his own denomination, the Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN – Church of the Brethren in Nigeria), to speak with the Adamawa state governor and other relevant officials to secure his release.

Continue reading this story >>