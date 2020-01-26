Indiana Teen Recognized for Funding Safe Haven Baby Box That Saved Infant’s Life

By on No Comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) A newborn baby girl is healthy after she was surrendered to firefighters in Seymour, Indiana.

The child, now named Mia, was dropped off at the Safe Haven Baby Box Thursday afternoon around 1:30 at Seymour Fire Station Number 3 off Meadowbrook Drive. Firefighters found the child within 60 seconds and quickly called an ambulance. Within minutes, she was en route to a nearby hospital where she received medical attention.

“This little girl yesterday was healthy, and she’s beautiful, and she’s going to make a set of parents in the state of Indiana very happy,” Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey said.

On Friday, Kelsey partnered with Seymour’s fire chief for an afternoon news conference to give an update on Mia’s condition and to praise the teenager who was instrumental in bringing the Baby Box to the fire station.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Indiana Teen Recognized for Funding Safe Haven Baby Box That Saved Infant’s Life added by on
View all posts by Editor →