Indiana Teen Recognized for Funding Safe Haven Baby Box That Saved Infant’s Life

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) — A newborn baby girl is healthy after she was surrendered to firefighters in Seymour, Indiana.

The child, now named Mia, was dropped off at the Safe Haven Baby Box Thursday afternoon around 1:30 at Seymour Fire Station Number 3 off Meadowbrook Drive. Firefighters found the child within 60 seconds and quickly called an ambulance. Within minutes, she was en route to a nearby hospital where she received medical attention.

“This little girl yesterday was healthy, and she’s beautiful, and she’s going to make a set of parents in the state of Indiana very happy,” Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey said.

On Friday, Kelsey partnered with Seymour’s fire chief for an afternoon news conference to give an update on Mia’s condition and to praise the teenager who was instrumental in bringing the Baby Box to the fire station.

Continue reading this story >>