Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Claims: ‘Transgender Equality Is Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’

Former vice president Joe Biden, who is currently campaigning for the presidency, posted to Twitter on Saturday that he believes “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time.” Biden has expressed his support for those who identify as the opposite sex, or who struggle with attraction toward the same sex, for the past eight years.

“Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights,” he wrote.

While the post generated over 37K likes, it also received much push-back from commenters.

“Lets be clear: you want men who ‘feel like a woman’ to share the changing room with women and girls. You want to take away women’s sex based rights because it makes trans males feel better. Lets be really clear: you don’t care about the safety of women,” one wrote.

“What about women’s rights to safety and privacy Joe?” another asked. “What about the rights of women and girls to compete with each other in sport without an invasion of ‘trans women.’ Trans rights must not impinge on women’s rights.”

“How many times do we have to explain: ‘Some people being regarded socially and legally as something materially distinct [from] what they actually are’ is not a basic human right,” a third posted.

“Let’s be clear: The civil rights issue of our time is the fact that 63 million children have been murdered in the name of convenience since 1973,” another contended. “There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. The most important being the right to live!”

Saturday is not the first time that Biden has made the remark, as it was reported in 2012 that when he was campaigning as vice president, he was stopped by a woman who advised that her son was Miss Trans New England and asked if Biden would assist those who identify as transgender.

“It’s the civil rights issue of our time,” he replied.

Biden, a Roman Catholic, has also been outspoken for his support of those who identify as homosexual, attending numerous pride events at the White House and speaking in 2015 at a gala hosted by the homosexual advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

“There’s homophobes still left — most of them are running for president,” he said.

In 2016, he officiated the same-sex ceremony of two male White House staffers, and did so again the following year for the finance chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house. Couldn’t be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys,” he tweeted.

Biden first publicly announced his support for same-sex “marriage” in 2012, just days before Barack Obama did likewise.

As previously reported, while some view transgenderism as a medical condition, or state that those who struggle with homosexual feelings were “born this way,” Christians believe that it all goes back to the same spiritual issue — the same predicament all men everywhere face without Christ.

The Bible teaches that all are born with the Adamic sin nature, having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law of God, and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves.

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21).

Scripture outlines that Jesus came to be the propitiation for men’s sins (1 John 2:2; 1 John 4:10), a doctrine in Christianity known as substitutionary atonement, and to save men from the wrath of God for their violations against His law (Romans 4:25, Romans 5:9, Romans 5:16), a doctrine known as justification.

Jesus also taught about regeneration (John 3:3), as in addition to sparing guilty men from eternal punishment, He sent his Holy Spirit to make those who would repent and believe in the gospel new creatures in the here and now, with new desires and an ability to do what is pleasing in the sight of God by His indwelling and empowerment (Ezekiel 11:19, 2 Corinthians 5:17, Titus 3:5).

Jesus said in Mark 10:6-8, “But from the beginning of the Creation, God made them male and female. For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and cleave to his wife, and they twain shall be one flesh.”