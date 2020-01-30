Christian Association of Nigeria Launches Three Days of Prayer and Fasting in Response to Violence Against Believers

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Open Doors USA

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches in Nigeria and abroad to join in three days of “Special Fasting and Prayer,” commencing on Jan. 31. The initiative is being launched in response to “the gruesome murder of the Chairman of CAN Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, abduction and killings of many Christians recently and the continuous incarceration of Leah Sharibu and other prisoners of faith.”

The fasting and prayer will focus on “the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians” and the need for the Nigerian government to “develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.” It will culminate on Feb. 2, with a “Special Prayer Walk by Christians in all the States of the Federation,” involving processions led by CAN Chairmen of each of the federal states and pastors of churches across Nigeria.

Congregations have been asked to walk around areas where their churches are located, praying for divine intervention and global assistance to bring all forms of violence afflicting the nation to an end. CAN has also asked churches to engage with the media in order to guarantee coverage of the prayer walks, and to ensure effective reportage on social media.

Commenting on the upcoming fast and special prayer walk, Yunusa Nmadu, General Secretary of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Chief Executive of CSW in Nigeria, said: “The unrelenting rise in violence and insecurity since December is deeply worrying. Civilians across Nigeria are bearing the brunt of violence from multiple sources, with limited government intervention.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Christian Association of Nigeria Launches Three Days of Prayer and Fasting in Response to Violence Against Believers added by on
View all posts by Editor →