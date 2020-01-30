Christian Association of Nigeria Launches Three Days of Prayer and Fasting in Response to Violence Against Believers

(Christian Solidarity Worldwide) — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on churches in Nigeria and abroad to join in three days of “Special Fasting and Prayer,” commencing on Jan. 31. The initiative is being launched in response to “the gruesome murder of the Chairman of CAN Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, abduction and killings of many Christians recently and the continuous incarceration of Leah Sharibu and other prisoners of faith.”

The fasting and prayer will focus on “the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians” and the need for the Nigerian government to “develop capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.” It will culminate on Feb. 2, with a “Special Prayer Walk by Christians in all the States of the Federation,” involving processions led by CAN Chairmen of each of the federal states and pastors of churches across Nigeria.

Congregations have been asked to walk around areas where their churches are located, praying for divine intervention and global assistance to bring all forms of violence afflicting the nation to an end. CAN has also asked churches to engage with the media in order to guarantee coverage of the prayer walks, and to ensure effective reportage on social media.

Commenting on the upcoming fast and special prayer walk, Yunusa Nmadu, General Secretary of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and Chief Executive of CSW in Nigeria, said: “The unrelenting rise in violence and insecurity since December is deeply worrying. Civilians across Nigeria are bearing the brunt of violence from multiple sources, with limited government intervention.”

