Chinese House Churches Subjected to Increasing Persecution

(Bitter Winter) — On Nov. 10, 2019, authorities shut down seven house church meeting venues in Longyou county of Quzhou, a prefecture-level city in the eastern province of Zhejiang, as “unlicensed” venues that “meet illegally” because they refused to join the state-controlled Three-Self Church.

According to a government insider, 11 of the 13 house church venues in Zhejiang’s Lishui city were shut down by November. A Sola Fide church in Bihu, a town in the city’s Liandu district, was persecuted as a banned religious group “funded by foreign investors” only because the venue was well-equipped and decorated nicely.

Local government officials ordered the church to stop its gatherings and join the Three-Self Church. Reluctant to be controlled by the government, congregation members fled the area.

