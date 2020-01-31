Chinese House Churches Subjected to Increasing Persecution

By on No Comment

(Bitter Winter) On Nov. 10, 2019, authorities shut down seven house church meeting venues in Longyou county of Quzhou, a prefecture-level city in the eastern province of Zhejiang, as “unlicensed” venues that “meet illegally” because they refused to join the state-controlled Three-Self Church.

According to a government insider, 11 of the 13 house church venues in Zhejiang’s Lishui city were shut down by November. A Sola Fide church in Bihu, a town in the city’s Liandu district, was persecuted as a banned religious group “funded by foreign investors” only because the venue was well-equipped and decorated nicely.

Local government officials ordered the church to stop its gatherings and join the Three-Self Church. Reluctant to be controlled by the government, congregation members fled the area.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

, ,

Chinese House Churches Subjected to Increasing Persecution added by on
View all posts by Editor →