Tanzania Stampede Kills 20 People After ‘Apostle’ Offers ‘Anointed Oil’

By on No Comment

(Evangelical Focus) — The authorities of Moshi (a town north of Tanzania) are investigating what happened in an event organized by the group Rise and Shine and its leader, Boniface Mwamposa.

At least 20 people, including 5 children, died in a stampede during the religious activity. 16 others were injured.

In an event with hundreds of people, the preacher, who calls himself “Apostle Bulldozer Mwamposa,” invited attendants to walk on “anointed oil,” which according to his teaching, has curative characteristics. The rush to do so caused the trampling of over many people.

A witness told news agency AFP that the scene was “horrible.” People were “trampled on mercilessly, jostling each other with elbows (…) It was like the preacher had thrown bundles of dollars about.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

,

Tanzania Stampede Kills 20 People After ‘Apostle’ Offers ‘Anointed Oil’ added by on
View all posts by Editor →