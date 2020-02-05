Five Million March Against Christian Persecution in Nigeria

Nigeria march against persecution of Christians
Photo Credit: Christian Association of Nigeria

(Evangelical Focus) Approximately five million people marched in 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states on Sunday to protest the beheading of Brethren pastor Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram and to denounce the Nigerian government’s failure to stop the abductions and killings.

During the march, organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as the final event of a three-day fast, participants brought posters which read, “Nigerian Christians are under attack. Buhari acts now,” and “Our values and way of life will prevail; the killings will not.”

“Though we have protested before, this event took a new dimension”, CAN president Samson Ayokunle told the American Christian news outlet Christianity Today.

Ayokunle pointed out that “with one voice, we said ‘no’ to killings, ‘no’ to security negligence, and ‘no’ to the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. It is a wake-up call to the government.”

