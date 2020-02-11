Cuban Police Interrogate Independent Christian Journalist

(Evangelical Focus) — The Cuban State Security informed young independent journalist Yoé Suárez on Feb. 5 that he was no longer allowed to travel outside of Cuba. Officials also threatened his wife and young son.

According to Suarez, the young journalist received a subpoena to go to the Siboney police station, where he met with an officer who identified himself as Captain Enrique. There, he had to respond questions for almost three hours.

The officer informed Suárez that “headquarters had ordered” that he could not leave the country. Furthermore, he warned him that his journalistic work for independent media could have consequences on the life of his wife and son, who is not yet two years old.

Captain Enrique also told Suárez that, from now on, he would be in charge of his case.

