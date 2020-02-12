Council of Europe Passes Resolution Protecting Religious Freedom in the Workplace

Open for Business
Photo Credit: Kaique Rocha/Pexels

(Evangelical Focus) On Feb. 5, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe passed a resolution on the protection of freedom of religion and belief in the workplace.

The resolution calls on member states to “take all necessary measures to combat discrimination based on religion or beliefs in all fields of civil, economic, political and cultural life.”

It also asks them “to promote the work of national human rights institutions on combating discrimination, including indirect discrimination based on religion or belief, and encourage them to develop training activities for both public and private employers.” …

“Given the fact that many people spend a large share of their daily lives at work, ensuring the non-discrimination of employees on grounds of their religion or belief is thus of crucial importance,” the resolution adds.

