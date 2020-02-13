‘Horrifying’: Mass Burial Held for 2,411 Aborted Babies Found in Abortionist’s Garage, Car

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Tribune) — Thousands of aborted babies that were found at an abortion doctor’s suburban Chicago garage last year were buried Wednesday at an Indiana cemetery.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill joined more than 100 people that afternoon at the Southlawn Cemetery by the Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend, Indiana, to pay their respects to the 2,411 aborted babies.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3 at 79, was one of the Midwest’s most prolific abortion doctors. He performed the abortions from 2000 to 2002, mainly in Indiana, at clinics in South Bend, Gary and Fort Wayne. He performed tens of thousands of abortions over 40 years, as the only abortion provider in the three cities. Most of the remains were found in the garage of his Illinois home, with others found in one of his vehicles.

Klopfer’s medical license was suspended in 2016 by Indiana regulators who cited shoddy record-keeping and substandard patient monitoring.

