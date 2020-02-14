Trump Says He is Among Those Who Would Vote for a Homosexual President

In an interview with Fox News journalist Geraldo Rivera on Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he would be fine voting for a homosexual as president, as he “would not be in that group” that would oppose a candidate because of their homosexuality.

“Would Americans vote for a gay man to be president?” Rivera asked at the conclusion of his podcast “Roadkill With Geraldo.”

“I think so. I think there would be some that wouldn’t, and I wouldn’t be among that group to be honest with you,” Trump responded.

“Yes, I think that it doesn’t seem to be hurting Pete Boot-edge-edge … It doesn’t seem to be hurting him very much,” he continued. “There would certainly be a group. You know this better than I do, that there would be a group that probably wouldn’t. But you or I would not be in that group.”

Listen to Trump’s remarks here at approximately 40 minutes into the broadcast.

As previously reported, when interviewed by Fox’s Steve Hilton in May, Trump agreed that “it’s great” that Buttgieg is campaigning for office with his “husband.”

“Putting aside policy disagreements, don’t you think that it’s just great to see the guy there on the stage with his husband, and it’s normal?” Hilton, host of “The Next Revolution,” asked.

“I think it’s absolutely fine. I do,” Trump replied. “I think it’s absolutely fine.”

“Isn’t it a sign of great progress in the country?” Hilton inquired, continuing to prompt the president to concur that the development is positive.

“Yeah, I think it’s great,” Trump answered unflinchingly. “I think that’s something that perhaps some people will have a problem with, [but] I have no problem with it whatsoever. I think it’s good.”

As previously reported, Time Magazine placed Buttigieg along with his “husband” Chasten Glezman on its May 2019 cover, with the large-lettered headline “First Family.”

Trump has similarly made a number of supportive remarks or positive gestures toward homosexual-identifying Americans, stating while running for office in 2016, “So you tell me, who’s better for the gay community, and who’s better for women than Donald Trump? Believe me!”

After being elected, he decided to keep intact Barack Obama’s 2014 order banning federal contractors from engaging in “discrimination” in employment matters against homosexual and transgendered persons.

“President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election,” the White House said in a statement at that time. “The president is proud to have been the first ever GOP nominee to mention the LGBTQ community in his nomination acceptance speech, pledging then to protect the community from violence and oppression.”

In 2018, Trump staffers sent a letter of congratulations for the 40th anniversary of the homosexual group Log Cabin Republicans, with the signed correspondence stating in part, “No matter the color of our skin or our sexual orientation, we all live under the same laws, salute the same great American flag, and are made in the image of the same Almighty God.”

Last year, Trump posted two tweets in recognition of homosexual and transgender “Pride Month,” asking Americans to “stand in solidarity” with homosexuals who live in countries where such sexual practices are illegal, as well as for nations to join his administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality worldwide.

“As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation,” he wrote.

“My administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort!” Trump urged.

Proverbs 14:34 says, “Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.”

Proverbs 16:12 teaches, “It is an abomination to kings to commit wickedness, for the throne is established by righteousness.”