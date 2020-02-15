13-Year-Old UK Girl Launches Legal Challenge Over Transgender Guidance for Schools

(The Christian Institute) — A 13-year-old girl has launched a legal challenge against Oxfordshire County Council over its controversial guidance for schools concerning transgender pupils.
The “Trans Inclusion Toolkit for Schools 2019” was implemented by Oxfordshire County Council last year.
It says boys who claim to be girls should be allowed to share female toilets, changing rooms and overnight accommodation on school trips.
The teenager, known as Miss A, said, “Under these guidelines I have no right to privacy from the opposite sex in changing rooms, loos or on residential trips”.
